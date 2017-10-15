Tillerson Slams Tapper Over 'Moron' Comment: 'You Want To Make A Game Of It'

Image Credits: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said again Sunday he would not engage in “games” by answering whether he called President Donald Trump a “moron.”

NBC News reported that Tillerson made the comment over the summer and Tillerson has not denied it but rather said the whole discussion around the report is “petty.” CNN host Jake Tapper repeatedly asked him about the allegation, but Tillerson insisted he would not play “games” by answering.

“These are the games of Washington,” Tillerson said. “These are the destructive games of this town. They’re not helpful to anyone, so my position on it is: I’m not playing. I’m not playing. You want to make a game out of it, I’m not playing.”

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Alex Jones Visits High Tech Shooting Range To Shoot Full Auto

Video: Alex Jones Visits High Tech Shooting Range To Shoot Full Auto

U.S. News
Comments
Bannon Predicts Trump Will Win In A Blowout In 2020 [VIDEO]

Bannon Predicts Trump Will Win In A Blowout In 2020 [VIDEO]

U.S. News
Comments

California wildfires are now DEADLIEST in state history

U.S. News
Comments

Damage Control: Hollywood Elite Hold Emergency Meeting Over Weinstein Sex Scandal

U.S. News
Comments

Reporter to Clinton: ‘So You’re Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments