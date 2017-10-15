Tillerson Slams Tapper Over 'Moron' Comment: 'You Want To Make A Game Of It'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said again Sunday he would not engage in “games” by answering whether he called President Donald Trump a “moron.”

NBC News reported that Tillerson made the comment over the summer and Tillerson has not denied it but rather said the whole discussion around the report is “petty.” CNN host Jake Tapper repeatedly asked him about the allegation, but Tillerson insisted he would not play “games” by answering.

“These are the games of Washington,” Tillerson said. “These are the destructive games of this town. They’re not helpful to anyone, so my position on it is: I’m not playing. I’m not playing. You want to make a game out of it, I’m not playing.”

Read more