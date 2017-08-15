Tillerson: US 'continues to be interested' in North Korea talks
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that the United States was still interested in talks with North Korea, but he put the onus on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We continue to be interested in trying to find a way to get to dialogue, but that’s up to him,” Tillerson told reporters.

Tillerson’s comments come after Kim tabled a plan to fire a salvo of missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam, appearing to signal a path to defusing the crisis.

Amid a heated war of words between President Trump and Pyongyang last week, North Korea threatened to fire missiles into waters off the coast of Guam, which would be the country’s most provocative missile launch to date.

