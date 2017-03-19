Tim Allen on Trump, Surveillance & Hollywood Leftists

Comedian and actor Tim Allen discussed an array of topics on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, including his attendance at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Allen, best known for his roles in Toy Story and the sitcom Home Improvement, defended his decision to go despite potential backlash from his peers in Hollywood.

“You get in this town, I’m not kidding, you got to be real careful around here you know,” Allen joked. “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes… this is like 30’s Germany.”

The movie star also discussed his worry over surveillance, mentioning specifically Google Street View cars and the public’s lack of concern.

“If a government drove by down the street with a grey sedan with a camera on it, you’d be rioting, going to Washington,” Allen said. “But if it’s white with emojis and Google on it, ‘Yay!’ You’re waving at it!”

“They’re taking pictures of your house!” Allen quipped.

“There’s that camera that looks around your block. Who are these people?”

Late last year Allen made headlines after commenting on the intolerance of the “tolerant” left in Hollywood.