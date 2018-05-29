Tim Allen Triggers Libs: Guns Coming To 'Last Man Standing' Revival

The recently-renewed sitcom “Last Man Standing” will inject more Constitutional principles into the show, including the Second Amendment, says star actor Tim Allen.

Given the growing anti-gun climate in the U.S., Allen says tackling gun rights is a priority for the show, especially considering his character Mike Baxter “owns a sporting-goods store that has firearms, so we’re going to have to deal with that somehow.”

“I’m excited because we have so much left in our tank,” Allen told Closer Weekly last week. “There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to.”

Allen has repeatedly hinted at wanting to trigger liberals for the “Last Man” reboot, most likely as revenge for the show getting unexpectedly cancelled last year.

“I’m going to identify as an Asian woman that wants to be a European man. So I stay where I am,” Allen joked.

“But in my head, we’ll do the journey of what it’s like to be an Asian woman in a European man’s body. I eat a lot of Ramen. You’ll see a lot of Asian dishes. It will be subtle.”