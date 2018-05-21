Tim Allen Trolls PC Culture: I'll Identify as Asian Woman in Return of 'Last Man Standing'

Comedian Tim Allen is once again criticizing political correctness as he prepares for the return of his highly-popular sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

During an interview with Fox News at the Fox Television Group Upfronts in New York City last week, Allen joked that his conservative-leaning character would identify as an Asian woman.

“I’m going to identify as an Asian woman that wants to be a European man. So I stay where I am,” Allen said. “But in my head, we’ll do the journey of what it’s like to be an Asian woman in a European man’s body. I eat a lot of Ramen. You’ll see a lot of Asian dishes. It will be subtle.”

The film and television star also used the interview to speak out against political correctness and its stranglehold on the entertainment industry.

“I don’t want to be PC,” Allen added. “For all of us in the standup world, all of us, are seeing this and feeling this and it’s a little dangerous and uncomfortable that there is things you can’t say because they might hurt people’s feelings.”

Last Man Standing was unexpectedly cancelled in May of last year by ABC despite high ratings, evoking rumors that the show was axed over Allen’s repeated comments on Hollywood’s political bias.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live two months prior, Allen jokingly compared Los Angeles to 1930’s Germany over the city’s intolerance towards anyone other than liberals.

“This is like ‘30s Germany,” Allen joked. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

ABC denied the show’s cancellation was related to Allen’s viewpoints, instead blaming license fee issues as the reason behind the sitcom’s end.

Allen took to Twitter at the time and said he felt “stunned and blindsided” by the network’s choice.

While discussing the incident in September, Allen suggested during a sit-down interview on Norm Macdonald Live that there is “nothing more dangerous than a likable conservative.”

Tim Allen on ABC canceling his show: "There’s nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative." pic.twitter.com/gYOJx672Yy — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 27, 2017

Earlier this month Fox officially revived the series for its 2018-19 TV season.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”