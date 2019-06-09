Tim Pool: 'Left Wing Media Activist Email Leak Shows How They Deplatform Political Rivals'

Independent journalist Tim Pool was leaked an email showing Slate journo April Glaser appearing to threaten Chase Bank with negative press if they don’t deplatform the right-wing activist group The Proud Boys.

From Tim Pool:

Following the Vox controversy with Steven Crowder, or #VoxAdpocalypse, and mass censorship hitting youtube I found it pertinent to show how these activists in media operate and how they use framing devices to target people like conservatives and other political groups.

The reporter in question has advocated for government regulation to restrict speech and I believe this shows her to be an activist acting to target and cause harm to political rivals.



On August 10, 2018 Alex Jones predicted exactly how Big Tech would go after Alex first then after Steven Crowder and other conservatives next. Alex explains he is able to be accurate because he has studied the game plan of the globalists that control Big Tech.

The email was confirmed to me by Chase bank on two occasions and the contents of the email were referred to in my correspondence with Slate. While not directly confirming the email I believe this with Chase bank’s confirmation is sufficient to confirm the authenticity of the email.

UPDATE: Slate has provided an official comment

“In the course of her reporting about banks providing financial services for 1776.shop, an e-commerce site associated with the Proud Boys, April reached out to those banks for comment about their policies of providing services to a designated hate group. In both her email and in the subsequent reporting, April provided important context and we stand by her reporting on this newsworthy topic.”