TIME Cover Says Humanity Will Submit To Implantable Microchips

Just as Infowars predicted, microchips implanted into employees may soon become reality due to a current trend by European countries.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Professor Warns: Amazon Echo is "Always Recording" Your Conversations

Professor Warns: Amazon Echo is “Always Recording” Your Conversations

Science & Tech
Comments
Not all the Earth’s Water Came From Comets

Not all the Earth’s Water Came From Comets

Science & Tech
Comments

Puny Star Might Be Specimen from Early Universe

Science & Tech
Comments

Twitter Goes Through Old Tweets For Excuses To Ban Nationalists

Science & Tech
Comments

New Google HQ Shocks The World

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments