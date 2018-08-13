Time Flows "Backwards" During Star Collapse - Study

Image Credits: Robert Sullivan, Flickr.

Gamma-ray bursts, the extremely powerful explosions that release intense radiation pulses as stars collapse to form neutron stars, quark stars and black holes, are the brightest known electromagnetic phenomenon in the universe.

Astrophysics researchers from the University of Charleston, South Carolina, led by Dr. Jon Hakkila have discovered an anomaly in the behavior of the light curves of extremely powerful gamma-ray bursts, which they say exhibit complex, time-reversible wavelike structures.

Studying a data set of six extremely bright gamma-ray bursts documented by NASA’s Compton Gamma Ray Observatory, the researchers found evidence that each of the pulses displayed wave-like structures, with time effectively appearing to repeat itself backwards.

Further analysis confirmed the correctness of their calculations, indicating the possible existence of processes that are not yet known to science.
Dr. Hakkila and his team said this phenomenon was not necessarily evidence of the violation of the laws of causality and could be an indication, for example, of a blast wave or clump of particles radiating outwards while being reflected within the expanding gamma-ray burst jet as it moves through a symmetric distribution of clouds.

In any case, given that the phenomenon has not been predicted by existing theoretical models, with further research, the discovery is expected to provide astrophysicists with a better understanding of the final moments of massive stars and the processes accompanying the formation of black holes.

Hakkila et al’s research, published in the August edition of The Astrophysical Journal, can be found here.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

"Stretchable" Electronics Worn on Skin Like A Bandage

“Stretchable” Electronics Worn on Skin Like A Bandage

Science & Tech
Comments
Infowars Website Traffic Explodes After Silicon Valley Blacklists Alex Jones Empire

Infowars Website Traffic Explodes After Silicon Valley Blacklists Alex Jones Empire

Science & Tech
Comments

US jury orders Monsanto to pay $290mn to cancer patient over weed killer

Science & Tech
Comments

Brain Circuitry Revealed

Science & Tech
Comments

Blue Light Emitted from Smartphones and Laptops Accelerates Blindness – Study

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments