Time For America To Hit The Streets: Counter The Leftist Coup By Bringing Truth To Their Events

The Deep State is trying to impeach President Trump with their usual fraud like they did with the Russia hoax and Justice Kavanaugh — now it’s time to counter their lies by bringing the truth and central issues to the Democrats at their own campaign events.

The left is the group working with Communist China, attempting to break our borders, engaging in mass censorship, trying to disarm the American people, and overturn the will of the voter through more cooked-up impeachment frauds like this newest Ukraine hoax.

Mindlessly protesting and hoping the mainstream media will cover you is not the way to win. It’s time for patriots to take over Democrat events in a peaceful and lawful way and bring the truth to them, such as when Infowarriors famously confronted Bill Clinton in 2016 during his events about his past rape case settlements.

The “Bill Clinton Is A Rapist” operation is the model to victory. Pick your slogan, exercise your First Amendment and inject the truth into the Democrats’ campaign events to counter their fake narratives and push back against their efforts to destroy this country.

Alex Jones breaks it down:

If you want to stop these bullies dead in their tracks, you must peacefully and lawfully, but loudly and sternly, go to their campaign events with the points you want to make, and exercise your First Amendment. They’re trying to censor us off the internet, they’re trying to blacklist everybody, and turn loose their Antifa thugs to physically attack us while the ADL lauds them as heroes.

America, the silent majority of every race, color, and creed is standing up to this tyranny and saying NO to the intimidation, the attempt to destroy our borders, destroy our culture, destroy our sovereignty, take our guns, and bankrupt us with the Federal Reserve trying to kill the economic recovery. And now they want to remove our elected president to make our elections null and void, and we’re not going to stand for it.

If you want to take action, hit the streets now! Go out to these televised Democrat events, make your points, grab it from local media and upload it to the internet to go viral and trigger the chain reaction. Who are the leaders that are going to trigger it this time that will defeat the Democrats? Will it be you?

Keep in mind, our suggestions aren’t parroted talking points like the far left cult uses. The following examples are based on publicly available information and confirmed facts.

JOE BIDEN:

– JOE BIDEN CAN’T TALK AFTER BRAIN SURGERY

– JOE BIDEN LIKES TOUCHING WOMEN & GIRLS

– JOE BIDEN WAS VICE PRESIDENT WHEN LIBYA WAS DESTROYED

– JOE BIDEN IS A GROPER

– VP JOE BIDEN THREATENED ANTI-CORRUPTION PROSECUTOR LIKE A MOB BOSS

ELIZABETH WARREN:

– ELIZABETH WARREN LIED ABOUT HAVING NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE

– “POCAHONTAS” IS A FRAUD

BERNIE SANDERS:

– BERNIE SANDERS PUSHES SOCIALISM BUT HAS 3 HOUSES

– BERNIE SANDERS PUSHES $15 MINIMUM WAGE BUT CUTS STAFFERS HOURS

– BERNIE SANDERS USES N-WORD BUT CALLS INFOWARS ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST PLATFORM’

CLIMATE CHANGE:

– THE CLIMATE CHANGE MOVEMENT IS A CORPORATE POWER GRAB

– COMMUNIST CHINA #1 POLLUTER ON EARTH

– OBAMAS SAY SEA LEVEL RISING BUT JUST BOUGHT OCEANFRONT PROPERTY

OTHER EXAMPLES:

– DEMOCRATS COLLUDED WITH RUSSIA

– KAVANAUGH IS NOT A RAPIST — BUT BILL CLINTON IS!

– KAVANAUGH DID NOTHING WRONG

Truth-teller Richard Jarrett is the perfect example of how to punch through Democrat lies at their own events. Infowars knows of at least five examples of him confronting Democrats on their own turf with truth, and he’s one of the patriots who went viral in the above “Bill Clinton is a rapist” video.

Here, Jarrett explains why he abandoned the Democrat Party after meeting the Clintons in the 1990s:

He’s also the man who recently brought the heat to Joe Biden in Reno, Nevada, pointing out his well-documented creepy behavior that’s clearly at odds with the far-left’s #MeToo movement.

BIDEN IN NEVADA: Protestor at small Joe Biden rally is forced out by police pic.twitter.com/LqYmp7KL3h — Jose Castillo Jr (@JoseCastilloJr) September 27, 2019

Go out, be smart, observe your locals laws, and bring the much-needed truth to the Democrat scammers and their followers who lie through their teeth in their quest for total power.

Remember, if you’re reading this article, you ARE the resistance! We salute you!

Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s comments on the lying mainstream media.