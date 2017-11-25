Time: Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' Is 'Top Non-Fiction Book' Of Year

Time magazine is already celebrating their Best of 2017, and their favorite “Non-Fiction” book of the year is….Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir What Happened.

Time assistant managing editor Claire Howorth gushed, “Clinton offers one answer to the question that rang collectively from more than half the country on Nov. 9, 2016. The writing is frank, reflective and a piece of modern history.”

It came complete with buying instructions from Amazon, and Hillary Clinton quickly tweeted out how “honored” she was: “I loved writing this book, & I’m honored to be in such great company on this list!” Number two on the Time top ten was radical black writer Ta-Nehisi Coates reflecting on Obama during the Trump era in We Were Eight Years in Power.

