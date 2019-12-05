Time Is Running Out to Enter The Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest

There’s still time to enter and join the hosts of people proclaiming: “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself!”

**The deadline to enter Infowars’ latest $5,000 contest is 2pm CST on Friday!**

Participants are tasked with making an awesome music video with The False Flags’ new punk rock anthem as the soundtrack, or re-record a song using our lyrics.

Check out some of our latest entries and read the rules below to join in!

PCP Media

Erwins Real News

@GreggHuestis1967 (Ver 1)

(Ver 2)

IDEITY

traxs

Workinman (Video Banned By YouTube)

(Version 3)

(Version 4)

drew Vigil

Official Music Video – Banned.video

Mirror:

Entries will be accepted through December 6. Winners will be announced December 13th.

Grab the song here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ddc48e45f9ee10025fae916

Submit all entries to [email protected] to qualify for this contest!

Check out The Rules below:

• Make a video off the song audio provided or rerecord your own version using the lyrics

• Rob Dew will judge the contest based on View Count and “Badass-ness”

• Must be a video!

• Must have infowars.com or banned.video somewhere in the video.

• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full

Submit your video links to [email protected]

• You can enter more than once

• Entries must be uploaded to Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Live Leak, Daily Motion or any other social media platform so they can be embedded to Infowars.com and Newswars.com

• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full

• The Submission Must Contain The Following Information: Submitter’s name, home state, and credits (ie, editing, graphics, sound, etc.)

• In the subject line include 2019 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Video and your name

• All work must be free of copyright issues

• Any news clips used must be short and clearly fair use

• The majority of the Content must be newly created and previously unpublished

• Entry must contain no profanity, offensive language, nudity or otherwise objectionable material, the determination of which is solely at the discretion of InfoWars

Here are the lyrics!

Chorus 1 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of an Arkancide But Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Verse 1 He Was Buddies with Bill Clinton Prince Andrew too He had a stable of girls For you to peruse But now well never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself

Chorus 2 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 And I don’t care what Bill Barr says Cause Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Verse 2 He had a big ol plane The Lolita express Padded Floors and no Secret Service But the Feds know who flew Thats why he didn’t kill himself

Chorus 3 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Well Bob Mueller cut a sweet heart deal and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

SOLO

Verse 3 Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves and I know someone else who didn’t hang himself

Chorus 4 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Mossad once twice shy and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Verse 4 He had a master plan for a master race Eugenics and Jizzlane At his New Mexico place But we’ll never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself

Chorus 5 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of the Arkancide JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIM SELF!

Also be sure to grab our limited-edition CHRISTMAS LIGHTS ARE A LOT LIKE EPSTEIN SHIRT to alert normies that you’re not buying the official story!

Check out the following links to see other entries!

YouTube Censors Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest

WATCH: PATRIOTS RALLY AROUND VIRAL SONG ABOUT JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S MURDER

EPSTEIN CONTEST: PATRIOTS SPREAD THE TRUTH ABOUT EPSTEIN’S MURDER WITH VIRAL SONG

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Pelosi Snaps: "Don't Mess With Me!"

Pelosi Snaps: “Don’t Mess With Me!”

U.S. News
Comments
US Sailor Opens Fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Killing Two

US Sailor Opens Fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Killing Two

U.S. News
Comments

‘Don’t Bring Too Many White Students Around,’ University Employee Accused of Telling Dorm Residents

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Nadler Almost Falls Asleep During Impeachment Hearing

U.S. News
comments

New ATF Study: 423 MILLION Guns In Hands Of Americans

U.S. News
comments

Comments