Time Is Running Out to Enter The Viral Jeffrey Epstein Video Contest

There’s still time to enter and join the hosts of people proclaiming: “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself!”
**The deadline to enter Infowars’ latest $5,000 contest is 2pm CST on Friday!**
Participants are tasked with making an awesome music video with The False Flags’ new punk rock anthem as the soundtrack, or re-record a song using our lyrics.
Check out some of our latest entries and read the rules below to join in!
PCP Media
Erwins Real News
@GreggHuestis1967 (Ver 1)
(Ver 2)
IDEITY
traxs
Workinman (Video Banned By YouTube)
(Version 3)
(Version 4)
drew Vigil
Official Music Video – Banned.video
Mirror:
Entries will be accepted through December 6. Winners will be announced December 13th.
Grab the song here: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ddc48e45f9ee10025fae916
Submit all entries to [email protected] to qualify for this contest!
Check out The Rules below:
• Make a video off the song audio provided or rerecord your own version using the lyrics
• Rob Dew will judge the contest based on View Count and “Badass-ness”
• Must be a video!
• Must have infowars.com or banned.video somewhere in the video.
• Submit your video links to [email protected]
• You can enter more than once
• Entries must be uploaded to Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, Live Leak, Daily Motion or any other social media platform so they can be embedded to Infowars.com and Newswars.com
• By entering the contest you agree to let Infowars broadcast, upload, stream and post your work in part or in full
• The Submission Must Contain The Following Information: Submitter’s name, home state, and credits (ie, editing, graphics, sound, etc.)
• In the subject line include 2019 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Video and your name
• All work must be free of copyright issues
• Any news clips used must be short and clearly fair use
• The majority of the Content must be newly created and previously unpublished
• Entry must contain no profanity, offensive language, nudity or otherwise objectionable material, the determination of which is solely at the discretion of InfoWars
Here are the lyrics!
Chorus 1 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of an Arkancide But Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself
Verse 1 He Was Buddies with Bill Clinton Prince Andrew too He had a stable of girls For you to peruse But now well never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself
Chorus 2 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 And I don’t care what Bill Barr says Cause Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself
Verse 2 He had a big ol plane The Lolita express Padded Floors and no Secret Service But the Feds know who flew Thats why he didn’t kill himself
Chorus 3 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Well Bob Mueller cut a sweet heart deal and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself
SOLO
Verse 3 Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves Christmas Lights and Drywall These things don’t hang themselves and I know someone else who didn’t hang himself
Chorus 4 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 Mossad once twice shy and Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself
Verse 4 He had a master plan for a master race Eugenics and Jizzlane At his New Mexico place But we’ll never know who Cause he didn’t kill himself
Chorus 5 Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself X4 He was a victim of the Arkancide JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIDN’T KILL HIM SELF!
