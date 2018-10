Children who spend more than half an hour online a day are almost twice as likely to pester their parents for junk food, a study found.

Those who spend more than three hours a day on computers, tablets and smartphones were more than four times as likely to spend their pocket money on junk food as those with limited screen time.

These youngsters are almost 80 percent more likely to be overweight or obese, according to research conducted by Cancer Research UK.

