Time To Indict China For Coronavirus Global Pandemic -- Watch Live

On this Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down how China must face a reckoning over its release of the coronavirus and its subsequent coverup. OAN’s Jack Posobiec joins the show to share his unique insights about ways the Chinese Communist Party could be held accountable as the world begins to recover from the pandemic.

Time to Indict China For Coronavirus Global Pandemic https://t.co/qhuDli1lFU — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 20, 2020

