Time Travel Possible With Lots Of Negative Energy - Astrophysicist

Humans have been fascinated with the elusive idea of time travel for generations, but there’s an astrophysicist who now says that it can actually happen.

In a blog for Forbes called “Starts with a Bang,” Ethan Siegel of Lewis & Clark College says by using the laws of theoretical physics, we could technically construct “elaborate wormholes” that could deliver humans back to the past.

As Spiegel notes, the spacetime fabric is constantly undergoing positive and negative fluctuations. Theoretically, a strong positive fluctuation and a powerful negative fluctuation could connect to form a quantum wormhole. The wormhole can then become a passageway that can transport particles from one point in spacetime to another. But this only works if the wormhole can hold up long enough for that time travel to happen.

Read more