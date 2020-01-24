Times Square Billboard To Run Quid Pro Joe's "Well Son of a B**ch" Video

Pro-Trump super PAC Committee to Defend the President is running a double-sided billboard in New York City’s Times Square to expose Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s threat to withhold six billion dollars from Ukraine to protect his son Hunter.

The blatant case of quid pro quo, the same thing the Democrats accuse President Trump of doing, should be enough to completely derail Biden’s campaign, but not enough Americans have seen the clip yet.

This new billboard, located at 1500 Broadway and 43rd Street, aims to remedy that issue by broadcasting the footage on repeat for all the world to see until March 1st.

People who see the billboard are also instructed to visit SubpoenaBiden.com where they can sign a petition urging Senate Republicans to subpoena Biden over the Ukraine scandal.

Watch the video from the billboard below:

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Rogan Smeared as a 'White Nationalist Transphobe' After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

Joe Rogan Smeared as a ‘White Nationalist Transphobe’ After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

U.S. News
Comments
George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney

George Stephanopoulos Caught on Camera Telling ABC Studio to Cut-Off Trump Defense Attorney

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Obama ‘increasingly anxious’ about Sanders rise, ‘considering public statement’

U.S. News
comments

President Trump To Announce Middle Class Tax Cut For Second Term

U.S. News
comments

Virginia Senate Passes Red Flag Gun Seizure Bill Two Days After Second Amendment Rally

U.S. News
comments

Comments