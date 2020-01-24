Times Square Billboard To Run Quid Pro Joe's "Well Son of a B**ch" Video

Pro-Trump super PAC Committee to Defend the President is running a double-sided billboard in New York City’s Times Square to expose Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s threat to withhold six billion dollars from Ukraine to protect his son Hunter.

You, the AMERICAN PEOPLE deserve to hear the truth which is why we took this ad to Times Square! We need YOUR signature on our petition requesting Senate Republicans SUBPOENA @JoeBiden. Sign TODAY >> https://t.co/paGoik8CHe pic.twitter.com/7MDGIis1Zi — Defend Trump (@Defend_Trump) January 24, 2020

The blatant case of quid pro quo, the same thing the Democrats accuse President Trump of doing, should be enough to completely derail Biden’s campaign, but not enough Americans have seen the clip yet.

This new billboard, located at 1500 Broadway and 43rd Street, aims to remedy that issue by broadcasting the footage on repeat for all the world to see until March 1st.

People who see the billboard are also instructed to visit SubpoenaBiden.com where they can sign a petition urging Senate Republicans to subpoena Biden over the Ukraine scandal.

Watch the video from the billboard below:



