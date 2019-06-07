Times Square Grenade-Attack Plot Thwarted After 'Lone Wolf' Arrested - Report

A suspect described as “a lone wolf” was arrested Thursday in connection with a plan to throw explosives at people in New York City’s famed Times Square, according to reports.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody soon after investigators from the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force learned that he was inquiring about buying grenades, the New York Daily News reported.

No information was released about the suspect’s age, nationality or place of residence but he was scheduled to appear in court in Brooklyn on Friday, WCBS-TV in New York City reported.

