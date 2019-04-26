Only a few dozen fans came to meet Beto O’Rourke in Las Vegas on Friday, judging by photos posted on Twitter.

Around 35 people here to see Beto O’Rourke at UNLV. The rally was supposed to be held in the courtyard outside, but students told me no one is on campus on Fridays bc it’s mainly a commuter school. pic.twitter.com/zFygogVAe6 — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) April 26, 2019

“He’s definitely lost momentum,” said one Twitter user in response.

A professor at @unlv told me this campus is a ghost town on Fridays, but this is a very small crowd for @BetoORourke in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RAoG97PqC5 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) April 26, 2019

He’s definitely lost momentum — Rudy P (@rudypjokes) April 26, 2019

The event was billed as a way for supporters to “speak to Beto directly” while the candidate gives “unscripted answers.”

Join us Friday at @UNLV for a townhall with Beto O’Rourke

He’s speaking directly to the people and going everywhere. Here’s your opportunity to speak to him directly. Unscripted answers. No filtered questions. @betoorourkehttps://t.co/4sFafAdpH0 pic.twitter.com/cm2TqR0Bro — Vegas for Beto (@VegasForBeto) April 24, 2019

Ironically enough, Ted Cruz, O’Rourke’s recent opponent in the Texas senatorial race, was still attracting larger audiences during his own 2016 presidential campaign even after Donald Trump was the expected GOP nominee:

Earlier this month, O’Rourke was apparently greeted by a smaller-than-anticipated crowd in Iowa, the Washington Examiner reported, adding that some in attendance were open to supporting other candidates.

beto had a hard time filling the room, my latest from iowa cityhttps://t.co/a6nWovkfNi pic.twitter.com/DYa6etGgq6 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 8, 2019

“One Iowa student even ran into O’Rourke in the bathroom before the event started — except the student asked him if he was there to hear O’Rourke speak,” the outlet reported.



