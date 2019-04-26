Only a few dozen fans came to meet Beto O’Rourke in Las Vegas on Friday, judging by photos posted on Twitter.

“He’s definitely lost momentum,” said one Twitter user in response.

The event was billed as a way for supporters to “speak to Beto directly” while the candidate gives “unscripted answers.”

Ironically enough, Ted Cruz, O’Rourke’s recent opponent in the Texas senatorial race, was still attracting larger audiences during his own 2016 presidential campaign even after Donald Trump was the expected GOP nominee:

Earlier this month, O’Rourke was apparently greeted by a smaller-than-anticipated crowd in Iowa, the Washington Examiner reported, adding that some in attendance were open to supporting other candidates.

“One Iowa student even ran into O’Rourke in the bathroom before the event started — except the student asked him if he was there to hear O’Rourke speak,” the outlet reported.


