Tiny Irish Town Taking Hundreds of Migrants Had No Say, Locals Fear Being Called Racist

A resident of a tiny Irish town having its population increased by a third by a new migrant centre has said Ireland has become a “slave state” of the European Union (EU) and its immigration policies, leaving locals helpless.

“We don’t know where these people are going to be from. They won’t tell us what countries they’re from. What religion they’re from,” said Michael Walsh.

He said the 300-strong rural community of Lisdoonvarna could be radically changed by such a large and sudden influx, and that many concerned locals were fearful of accusations of racism if they questioned it.

“They just proposed to expand the population of this little village by what? Twenty-five per cent? Thirty-three per cent actually!” he exclaimed in an interview with Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM.

“And [the asylum seekers] are starting to come in this week,” he said, explaining how the contracts for the deal have now been signed this Wednesday, making it a “done deal”, despite 93 per cent of Lisdoonvarna residents last week voting against turning a local hotel into asylum seeker accommodation.

