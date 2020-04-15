"Tip of the iceberg": Congressman Reports Dead Person Received Stimulus Check

A text shared by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) highlights a major issue with the stimulus checks currently being sent out by the federal government.

According to Massie’s text exchange, a friend received a $1,200 stimulus check for their father – only thing is their father’s been dead for two years.

Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg. This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened. pic.twitter.com/GBRPcmYMXW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 15, 2020

“Ok this is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg,” Rep. Massie prefaced his shared image on Twitter. “This is a direct text to me from a friend. I called to confirm this actually just happened.”

In the text conversation, Massie’s friend tells him, “Dad got his stimulus check of $1200. He died in … 2018. Does he have to spend it online?” the friend jokingly inquired, adding a facepalm emoji.

The puzzling situation highlights a wider issue that has the potential to snowball into a major financial headache for taxpayers and the federal government.

Rep. Massie, one of the only GOP congressmen who criticized the $6 trillion bailout package, has also recently been warning of a coming food shortage in America due to stresses on the farm and food industry caused by restaurants shutting their doors.

