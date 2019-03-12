Tlaib Blames 'Islamophobia' For Ilhan Omar Criticism

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, defended her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar from backlash within their own party regarding the Minnesota representative’s controversial remarks deemed by some to be anti-Semitic.

Omar suggested on Twitter that pro-Israel politicians are bought by groups like AIPAC and that those who support Israel have an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Her remarks sparked much condemnation, including several of her Democratic colleagues.

In a preview clip of an interview on Showtime’s “The Circus,” Tlaib suggested that “Islamophobia” within their party could be behind the swift condemnation for the comments.

David Knight dissects how Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative for Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, U.S. Representative for Michigan, are using their position in the United States Congress to lobby for international causes, especially the decades old anti-Israel / pro-Palestine debate.