Tlaib: Trump's 'Hate Agenda Seeping Into Policymaking'

Image Credits: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said her constituents tell her President Trump’s “hate agenda” is affecting their day-to-day lives.

“He continues to say things about American cities all across the country. Our president has a hate agenda, he doesn’t have a policy agenda,” Tlaib said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” in response to Trump’s recent attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his Baltimore district.

“His hate agenda is seeping into policymaking,” Tlaib added.

She said the Trump administration’s deregulation of the Environmental Protection Agency is hurting the residents in her Detroit-area district and they blame it on the “crooked CEO in the White House.”

“We have a right to breathe clean air, there’s something going on here,” Tlaib said residents tell her.

