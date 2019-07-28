Tlaib: Trump's 'Hate Agenda Seeping Into Policymaking'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said her constituents tell her President Trump’s “hate agenda” is affecting their day-to-day lives.

“He continues to say things about American cities all across the country. Our president has a hate agenda, he doesn’t have a policy agenda,” Tlaib said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” in response to Trump’s recent attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his Baltimore district.

“His hate agenda is seeping into policymaking,” Tlaib added.

“Look, our President has a hate agenda. He doesn’t have a policy agenda and that’s what he falls down on,” @RepRashida says in response to Pres. Trump’s attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6Y4e9L3EUN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) July 28, 2019

She said the Trump administration’s deregulation of the Environmental Protection Agency is hurting the residents in her Detroit-area district and they blame it on the “crooked CEO in the White House.”

“We have a right to breathe clean air, there’s something going on here,” Tlaib said residents tell her.

