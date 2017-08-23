Tobacco giant asks the FDA to approve 'less risky' cigarette

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Philip Morris International wants to move smokers away from conventional cigarettes to a new product that’s heated rather than burned — but first it needs a green light from the government.

It has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to sell IQOS, which it calls a “less risky” smoke-free tobacco product, in the United States.

The rechargeable, electronic device is already on the market in 25 countries, including Japan, and heats a tobacco stick enough to release a nicotine vapor without burning the tobacco.

Because the tobacco is heated instead of burned, the company says it cuts the harmful cancer-causing chemicals found in a combustible cigarette by 90 to 95 percent.

