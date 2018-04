Join Alex Jones and Roger Stone as they take questions from the press at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 10th starting at 4pm Eastern:

Jones and Stone will break down new, unreleased developments regarding the Mueller probe.

Alex Jones LIVE Ask Me Anything https://t.co/KOemkssBfx — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 10, 2018

Location and Time

Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

The event is open to the public and refreshments will be provided.