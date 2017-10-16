'Today' Editor Fired Over Lawrence O'Donnell Meltdown Leak

NBC has tracked down and fired the staffer who leaked the infamous — and wildly entertaining — tape of Lawrence O’Donnell’s meltdown during which he swore at his crew because of “insanity in my earpiece.”

Multiple sources said that a male “Today” show editor was found to be the culprit who compiled and leaked the eight-minute video of O’Donnell raging at staff during breaks in an Aug. 29 live broadcast of his show “The Last Word.”

In the clip, a furious O’Donnell slams his fist on his desk and rants about “insanity in the control room” and “stop the hammering!” and what he calls “f—king out-of-control s—t.”

