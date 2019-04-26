Today in Clown World: Band-Aids Now Racist

Ever use a band-aid to heal a nick, scratch or cut? Well if you didn’t consider the color of the bandage, you might want to check your privilege.

The leftist head of a social justice organization obsessed with race is calling on everyone to be mindful of race after he says he was choked up when he tried a brown-colored bandage for the first time.

Over the past few days Dominique Apollon, vice president of research at Race Forward – a 501(c)3 which dubs itself “the center for racial justice innovation” – has transformed the color of bandage strips into a cause célèbre.

His fixation culminated in a tweet published last Friday, in which he claimed he nearly cried when he wore a bandage that matched his skin tone:

“It’s taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a ‘band-aid’ in my own skin tone. You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I’m holding back tears.”

It's taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a "band-aid" in my own skin tone. You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I'm holding back tears. pic.twitter.com/GZR7hRBkJf — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 19, 2019

That’s right, this whole time Band-aids were racist and you didn’t even know it!

Buzzfeed explains Apollon “was looking to spend the rest of his Flexible Spending Account funds when he came across these bandages that came in a number of darker skin tones.”

“I just started feeling sad that I’d spent my entire life — 45 years — perhaps without ever having experienced that before,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s impossible to say, but how might I have felt if I’d had that experience of care as a kid. It’s a product that said to me, ‘We see you. you’re valued.'”

After critics argued Band-aid maker Johnson & Johnson also produces a clear, translucent strip which addresses the problem, Apollon responded the clear bandage still has a small white patch – and besides, you’re, like, completely missing the point, bro!

Clear one looks like this on me. It's a white patch in the middle. But honestly if you're focusing on the band-aid, you missed the point. It's not about an exact skin match for all people. It's about belonging. Racial inclusion. It's not about the band-aid. pic.twitter.com/hLjQ64J7y4 — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 23, 2019

“Clear one looks like this on me. It’s a white patch in the middle. But honestly if you’re focusing on the band-aid, you missed the point. It’s not about an exact skin match for all people. It’s about belonging. Racial inclusion. It’s not about the band-aid.”

The professional race-baiter has gone on to plug “Tru-Colour Bandages” (which market themselves as, “Skin-tone bandages just for you”) and “Browndages” (“The Perfect Bandage for Brown Skin”) which produce strips in various colors.

The conversation has led to arguments that “flesh” colored crayons are also somehow inherently racist.

Oh, man. The "flesh" crayon confused me so much when I was a kid, & my mom tried her best to help me find the crayon that matched me the best, but I remember being upset that nothing really worked. — Boozy Brown Girl (@BoozyBrownGirl) April 20, 2019

White people replying to Apollon’s post admitted their white guilt and apologized for their privilege, saying they’d never given a thought to the color of bandages. What a racist thing to admit to!

Your point is so profound. I am guilty as I had never once given that a thought, for being such a small thing. However, it is rather significant and I thank you for the enlightenment. I am happy for you. Thanks for sharing, I learned something today. — Mike Morigeau (@mikemorigeau) April 22, 2019

One teacher virtue signaled that she’d bought Tru-Colour bandage packs for her entire class:

Future teacher here! Adding these to my list of essential classroom supplies! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UVHLI2nfoG — Jenn (@Jenn_Washam) April 20, 2019

But Apollon on Friday said that’s not enough:

If you want to make sure this incredible moment doesn’t pass us by as just a feel-good “I bought some brown bandages for my school” one off (and to be clear I’m glad so many have had that impulse), as yourself the question above. Ask your friends, colleagues. #whiteprivilege

If you want to make sure this incredible moment doesn't pass us by as just a feel-good "I bought some brown bandages for my school" one off (and to be clear I'm glad so many have had that impulse), as yourself the question above. Ask your friends, colleagues. #whiteprivilege — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 26, 2019

Elsewhere in his original thread, he equates the fight for brown Band-aids with combatting “white supremacy”:

And I'm glad this thread has sparked some love, introspection, empathy, and conscious actions in others. White supremacy is a beast, and defeating it will take all of the above elements and more, applied at all levels of our societies. But the results will be so, so beautiful. — Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 20, 2019

Clearly the solution is for white people to admit their privilege and feel guilty for their skin tone and a corporate product they had no part in producing.

Tune in next week to find out what other common household item liberals will claim is racist. Will it be duct tape? Sponges? Perhaps oven mitts. There’s literally no telling at this point.

