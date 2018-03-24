'Today' Spins Gun Control Rally as ‘Protest Voice’ to ‘Teach Grown-Ups a Lesson’

Don’t expect any balance or objectivity in how the media will cover Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally.

What is actually a call for massive gun control was portrayed by NBC’s Today show on Friday as a collective “protest voice” to “teach the grown-ups a lesson.”

With no mention of any of the Parkland students who support the Second Amendment, guest co-host Craig Melvin spun: “It’s an anti-gun violence rally organized by students impacted by the Parkland school shooting and endorsed by a growing number of celebrities.”

Reporter Kerry Sanders again used the preferred language: “This morning, as many as a half million teenagers preparing to March against gun violence in Washington, D.C.”

Read more


