Today's Fake CNN News: 'Let's Blow Up Russia'

CNN has less viewers than 40 year old Yogi Bear cartoons, primarily because everything it broadcasts is either vacuous bullshit or grossly inaccurate.

Here are the latest examples…

In a segment on Wednesday night, CNN commentator and longtime Clinton supporter Paul Begala openly called for a discussion on bombing Russia.

Begala described Russia as a “hostile foreign power” and said the Trump administration should be “retaliating massively” against meddling in the election (of which there is no proof).

“We were and are under attack by a hostile foreign power, and they seem to be abetting that hostile foreign power,” Begala said.

“We should be debating how many sanctions we should place on Russia, or whether we should blow up the KGB or GSU, GRU [Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency.] We should be retaliating massively. By the way, if I were a Trump supporter, I would want to retaliate massively because it has tainted his victory.”

Bombing up the intelligence arm of the Russian government. Okaaaaay. Not really a wise move to anyone with half a brain cell.

In a segment on CNN Newsroom Thursday morning, host Poppy Harlow encouraged viewers to “listen in to the French national anthem” for a moment as President Trump stood hand over heart with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Are you serious?!!!@CNN Anchor Doesn’t Recognize The Star Spangled Banner! pic.twitter.com/kDumNphxzS — Trump Super PAC 🇺🇸 (@TrumpSuperPAC) July 14, 2017

“The US, the American national anthem I should say,” Harlow corrected herself after several seconds of The Star Spangled Banner rang out.

Awkward.

Finally, well not finally at all, but finally for this article, more lengthy bullshit CNN “analysis” of Donald Trump shaking hands with a foreign leader, and how bad it means he is.

The farewell handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 25 seconds https://t.co/8CfUqfRZ8z pic.twitter.com/ddfJiJDv1i — CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2017

By my count, Trump does the 'grab and tug' AT LEAST twice here https://t.co/azdtGSuBhu — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 14, 2017

CNN – bringing you the best in #Journalism every day.