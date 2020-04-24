“Together At Home” Was An Infomercial for the Global Elite and its Agenda

Together At Home was more than a “virtual concert”. It was a show of force. It was broadcast everywhere, on all TV stations and on all streaming platforms. That fact alone was a strong indication of the sheer power behind this event. Furthermore, the list of celebrities and powerful people who appeared during that event was simply staggering with headliners such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Celine Dion. However, this event was not only about music. The music was there to attract people. Between the performances, there were specific messages coming from powerful places.

Because, let’s not kid ourselves here: Lady Gaga was the face of the event, but she was not the engine behind it. Together At Home was a massive PR campaign from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the entire elite system behind it. Lady Gaga was put at the forefront of this event because her face and her name sell more than the face and the name of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO.

For the same reasons, countless celebrities were enlisted to say specific messages because celebrities are the best vehicles to transmit messages from the elite to the masses.

Creating a “COVID Culture”

The most obvious (and annoying) aspect of Together At Home was its celebration of a “COVID culture”. Indeed, in the past weeks, we’ve seen media doing its best to normalize a world where confinement, isolation, and video conferencing were the new norm. While social distancing is supposed to be an extreme (and very temporary) emergency measure to prevent the spread of a deadly disease, Together At Home appears to be promoting it as a long-term way of life.

And, to prove that “it is not so bad”, the usage of video conferencing is constantly promoted for everything. In the sad world that is presented in Together At Home, all aspects of life – including arts, family, business and education – can be fulfilled through video conferencing. In their new world, human connections depend on an internet connection. Maybe they want all human communications to be recorded … and monitored.

The entire concept of depriving children of human contact and having them grow up in an environment where anyone can be a potential biohazard is rather terrifying. While most of us hope that today’s children will end up forgetting this insane era we’re living in, it seems that “they” want them to bask in it, to be molded by it.

Some of the messages directed to children in Together At Home were rather upsetting.

The puppet said:

“A lot of us are having some big feelings right now. I know I am. And that’s OK. Because we’re all in this together. When I get big feelings, I can just give myself a big hug. A self-hug”.

Then, Abby Cadabby showed children how to give themselves a “self-hug” by putting their arms around themselves. This is not comforting. This is an Orwellian system teaching children to live without human contact.

The musical performances were also about the normalization of life in isolation. To prove the point that anything can be achieved through video conferencing, some performances combined together separate several webcam feeds. And the results were … terrible.

Maybe it’s the audiophile in me that is speaking, but there was absolutely no chemistry or synergy in these performances. There was no soul. Each individual was completely disconnected from the other. In some ways, these performances perfectly illustrated how we, as humans, are disconnected from each other due to COVID-related restrictions. And that is kind of what they want.

To drive this point home, lots of messages from celebrities actually “glorified” life in lockdown.

David Beckham said:

“If there’s a silver lining to this situation is that we can spend lots of time with our family. And, for that, we are grateful”.

The same exact words were used by other celebrities such as the rapper Common. “We are grateful”. They’re trying to put a positive spin on the forced lockdown of the entire world.

Amy Poehler said:

“While most of us are sheltered at home, imagine if you didn’t have that option”.

Interesting fact: The words “lockdown” and “confinement” were never used during the broadcast. Instead, the expression “sheltered at home” was used. Why? Because “confined” implies coercion from an outside force while “sheltered” conveys warmth and protection. That’s how far they’re willing to go manipulate minds and perceptions. Also, one must love the fact that millionaires and billionaires are telling hard-working citizens that, at least, they’re not homeless.

So why are these celebrities promoting a “confined at home” way of life? Because those who organized Together At Home are thriving from this situation. The longer it lasts, the further they can advance their agenda.

Promoting the Global Elite

The main goal of Together At Home was to put at the center stage powerful elite organizations that work at an international level – beyond national borders – such as the WHO and the UN. They’re telling people: “We’re taking charge of this situation”.

And Together At Home came at a very convenient time for the WHO which was under fire by several governments for its odd handling of the pandemic. The most damning accusation: The WHO actually lobbied against travel bans from China at the beginning of the outbreak, back when it could have stayed in China.

So, after actually facilitating the spread of the virus outside of China, the WHO is now using Together At Home to push its policies.

But who exactly is WHO? Here are its top 10 biggest contributors.

Since the United States recently suspended its payments to the WHO, the organization’s biggest contributor is now the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Another major contributor to the WHO is the GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation). Both of these organizations are also part of ID2020, an organization that is advocating for the use of vaccines to implement a global digital ID system using tattoos or microchips.

Of course, Bill Gates had to be in Together At Home. To present him, host Stephen Colbert said:

“One of the most difficult things about our current ordeal is that we don’t know how long it will last. At times like this, I turn to one of the smarts guys I know, Bill Gates.”

Colbert then asks Gates, a tech guy who has zero qualifications in public health:

“How long will we be dealing with all this?”

Bill Gates’ response was:

“The eventual end will come when we will have a vaccine that protects all of us, not just in the US, but in the entire world. There’s a lot of vaccine candidates that we’re currently backing and I’m optimistic that, by the end of late next year, one will come out. And we need to make sure that it gets out to everyone in the world.”

In other words: No freedom without a vaccine. This theme is repeated by several people throughout the broadcast.

Dr. Ho said:

“I have no doubt that science will come through. But our work will take time. Please buy us that time. The world must act as one now. Let’s stay at home, flatten the curve together and give scientists the time to develop solutions to this pandemic.”

In other words, no freedom without a vaccine.

Throughout the event, the messages were so repetitive and carefully worded, that we were probably swimming in neuro-linguistic programming territory. While most messages began by thanking healthcare workers (they need to start with something everyone can agree on), the messages quickly moved to the subtle promotion of a global government through the use of specific phrases.

Tedros Ghebreyesus said:

“Today, we are together as one. COVID-19 has taken so much from us but it has also given us a unique opportunity to put aside our differences and to break down barriers. I wanted to thank Lady Gaga, the United Nations, my friend Hugh Evans for bringing us together as one world, together at home”.

One world + break down barriers + United Nations = World government. Other figures from the United Nations had similar messages.

Guterres said:

“Togheter we will defeat this virus and rebuild together a fairer world as united global citizens and united nations.”

Global citizens + United nations = World government.

They said:

“Tonight we stand with the people of the world. The coming days will not be easy but this global family of ours is strong”.

Oprah said:

“Tonight, we stand as one world united in our fight to rid the world of this disease”.

One world. United.

Together At Home also made sure to thoroughly glorify the mega-corporations at the heart of the elite.

Promoting Mega-Corporations and Organizations

Together At Home promoted several mega-corporations that happen to be tightly associated with the global elite. Disguised as “thank you for your support” messages, these promotional ads actually glorified some of the most powerful organizations on Earth. Not only do they completely dominate their respective industries, but they also take part in elite gatherings such as the Bilderberg meetings and the World Economic Forum to shape global policies.

Cisco Systems is a massive multinational conglomerate that shaped the internet and technology as we know them today. In recent years, Cisco was accused of helping China and India censor the internet while allowing the NSA backdoor access to its firewalls.

Pepsico is a mega-corporation that owns a long list of brands and restaurant chains. In short, it is one of the few companies that feed the world today … with processed foods. Here’s an infographic.

Johnson & Johnson owns a long list of pharmaceutical and consumer brands including Band-Aid, Tylenol, Johnson’s Baby products, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, and Acuvue. It is currently developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

Founded by John D. Rockefeller Sr., the Rockefeller Foundation shaped the world as we know it. For over a century, the Foundation funded a number of powerful organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations and it helped propel entire fields of study such as social sciences, psychiatry, communications, and eugenics (yes). An entire book could be written explaining the profound impact of the Rockefeller Foundation on society today. However, one single quote from David Rockefeller’s book Memoirs goes right to the core of it all.

“For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure–one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

― David Rockefeller, Memoirs

In one skit, Jimmy Kimmel thanked Apple for its generous donation to the WHO. He also thanked Apple for “babysitting his children for the past month”. While this was meant as a joke, they really want to raise our children through their screens.

Later, Jimmy Fallon thanked Bloomberg Philanthropies and Mike Bloomberg – the elite billionaire who owns a media conglomerate. In short, this entire thing was a shameless infomercial for the global elite.

In Conclusion

Together At Home brought in audiences using Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. But it was much more than a concert. It was the global elite rearing its ugly head and using its celebrity puppets to sing its praise. It was also about celebrities telling the masses to embrace their lives confined at home (sorry, I meant “sheltered at home) and to accept a “new normal”.

It was also about organizations such as the WHO taking the center stage during this crisis and allowing its contributors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to gain positions of authority.

What about democratically elected officials? Where were they? They simply don’t have a place in their “One World”. If that makes you upset, remember that you can always give yourself a self-hug.

