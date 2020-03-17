Toilet Paper Thefts Skyrocket During Coronavirus Outbreak

Reports of toilet paper thefts are increasing across the world, due to the scarcity of loo roll caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Toilet paper has become something of white gold recently, due to mass shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Supermarket shelves are completely bare of Andrex, Charmin or even their cheap, own brand bog roll, as concerned buyers have bought the lot.

Hackney Council in London were forced to lock up their toilet paper after it kept being stolen. The imprisoned toilet paper was spotted by Art Sejdiu, who posted a photo of the chained loo roll in London Field’s park toilets, and a notice from Hackney Council explaining why they were forced into such drastic measures.

“Unfortunately there has been a significant increase in the theft of toilet paper and soap from Hackney’s park toilets in recent weeks,” the notice reads. “If toilet paper and soap continues to be removed as soon as it is replenished, we will be forced to close the park toilets. Please respect your fellow park users. Thank you.”

Hackney Council is taking no chances with the toilet paper situation in the public loos at London Fields #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/CTsmISR2fT — Art Sejdiu (@ArtySej) March 15, 2020

“I didn’t know what to think, but really it won’t stop anyone from taking it because they could just unroll it all,” Sejdiu told the Evening Standard. “It’s sad that they have had to resort to that and that they might have to close the toilets if it keeps going on,” he added.

National File reported last week that a 56-year-old shopper in London was left “shaken” after he was mugged for his toilet paper. “Someone came up from behind and stole one packet in broad daylight. I was shaken and shocked,” the victim told the Daily Mail. “Is that what we have come to? Its not the value of the toilet roll, its the principle. I’m concerned about the vulnerable people, the elderly. In terms of their health and their emotions as well.”

The string of toilet paper thefts in the UK isn’t the only instance of loo roll being stolen across the globe. Last month, thieves in Hong Kong pulled off a dramatic heist of hundreds of rolls worth more than $1,000 HKD – around $130 USD or £98.

According to police, a delivery man at a supermarket in the Mong Kok district, known for its problem with Triad gangs, was held up by three knife-wielding men when he tried to drop off his shipment of toilet paper. Two of the men were later arrested, but one remains at large.

VIDEO: Police in Hong Kong roll out to investigate toilet paper theft pic.twitter.com/xmoo8FcFqq — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 17, 2020

