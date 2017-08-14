'Tolerant' Antifa Protesters Assault MSM Journalist, Bust Head Open
A WTVR CBS 6 journalist was assaulted and hospitalized by leftist, “anti-nazi and white supremacist” protesters on Sunday night.

The journalist was recording video of the Richmond, Virginia protest on his phone when members of the group covered his camera with their large banner.

One protester yelled out, “Stop filming bro!”

The CBS 6 reporter replied, “I can film whatever I want, get out of my face.”

The protesters then knocked the journalist’s phone out of his hands and started beating him with large sticks and other objects.

CBS 6 captured footage of one protester carrying a baseball bat.

Award winning Anchor/Reporter Laura French of CBS 6 retweeted a message condemning the violence from the left and calling them thugs.

