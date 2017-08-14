'Tolerant' Antifa Protesters Assault MSM Journalist, Bust Head Open

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A WTVR CBS 6 journalist was assaulted and hospitalized by leftist, “anti-nazi and white supremacist” protesters on Sunday night.

Our @CBS6 photojournalist assaulted in the head while shooting protests in Richmond. In the hospital getting stitches. Stop the VIOLENCE! pic.twitter.com/xGEWu0SWr4 — Laura French (@lfrenchnews) August 14, 2017

Our photojournalist reported back that he got 4 staples after a protester hit him in the head. pic.twitter.com/bG5JRYfksJ — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) August 14, 2017

The journalist was recording video of the Richmond, Virginia protest on his phone when members of the group covered his camera with their large banner.

One protester yelled out, “Stop filming bro!”

The CBS 6 reporter replied, “I can film whatever I want, get out of my face.”

The protesters then knocked the journalist’s phone out of his hands and started beating him with large sticks and other objects.

CBS 6 captured footage of one protester carrying a baseball bat.

Award winning Anchor/Reporter Laura French of CBS 6 retweeted a message condemning the violence from the left and calling them thugs.

https://t.co/JjPccNp82O Anti Nazi/white supremacist protesters attack and hospitilse journalist. Same Coin Different Side. A thug is thug. — Completely Adorable (@HollyJohnsonfan) August 14, 2017