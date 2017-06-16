Tom Brokaw Says Alex Jones Is 'An Unalloyed Racist,' Then Calls For Americans To 'Come Together'

An irate Tom Brokaw said Alex Jones is “an unalloyed racist” Thursday morning on MSNBC before saying we need more civil discourse.

“There’s a lot of controversy around this network about Alex Jones, for example,” Brokaw said. “The fact is that he is an unalloyed racist, a man who is out there pulling the pin on the grenade every day and he has 6 million viewers who are paying attention to him.”

“And the parents in Newtown are hearing from his followers all the time. They buy into what he is saying which is patently not true,” he said.

Brokaw went on to say Americans on all sides need to come together.

“At some point there’s got to be a coming together of a political culture,” he said.

Calling people you disagree with “unalloyed racists” is no doubt a great way to start the process.


