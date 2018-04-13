Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Tom Clancy Was A Great American
‘He was one of the funniest men I’ve ever known,’ Dr. Steve Pieczenik
The Alex Jones Show -
April 13, 2018
Comments
Dr. Steve Pieczenik discusses his friendship with Tom Clancy.
Related Articles
Video: Coalition Strikes Syria — Now What?
Special Reports
Comments
SHOCK Prediction: Is The World Going To End On April 23rd, 2018?
Special Reports
Comments
Whistleblower: Tax Traps & Tax Tips
Special Reports
Comments
Comedy Central Steals Alex Jones’ Identity, Misrepresents Him, And Pretends To Be A News Show
Special Reports
Comments
URGENT: Globalist Corporations Move To Take Control Of All Food And Water
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.