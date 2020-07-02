Tom Hanks Calls Americans Who Won’t Wear Face Masks “Pussies”

Actor Tom Hanks says you’re a “pussy” if you refuse to wear a face mask.

In comments published by People, the Forest Gump actor, who was among the first celebrities diagnosed with the coronavirus, claimed he feels contempt towards Americans who won’t wear face coverings.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” the actor opined at a recent press conference for his Apple TV+ movie Greyhound.

Hanks went on to chastise millions of Americans who are not living by the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to wear face coverings to combat COVID-19.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you,” Hanks stated.

“Don’t be a pussy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson have both since recovered from coronavirus.

Hanks’ superficial insult bashing Americans who won’t live under the thumb of the CDC, the World Health Organization or other so-called health authorities comes as numerous governors in multiple states, including California and Washington, have issued statewide mandatory face mask edicts.

Meanwhile, many have taken to social media to demonstrate how face masks can reduce oxygen to unsafe levels.

