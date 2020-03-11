Tom Hanks Tests Positive & NBA Suspends Season After Player Contracts Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus while the NBA suspended its season after a player also tested positive.

Both Hanks and Wilson were in Australia to film a movie when someone on the set contracted the virus, according to Deadline.

Warner Bros. released the following statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

“The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

In addition, the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player contracted the virus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

It’s likely the first time in modern history that the public’s daily consumption of sports and entertainment has been breached, which poses the question as to what people will do now as their routine activities are suspended.



