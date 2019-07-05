Tom Holland Says Marvel Films Need ‘Gay Spider-Man’ and Fewer ‘Straight White Guys’

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Spider-Man: Far from Home, says it is time for a “gay Spider-Man” and said the Marvel universe needs more racially diverse characters besides “straight white guys.”

The British-born actor unveiled his hopes for a gayer Marvel universe in an interview with the Sunday Times, explaining that he would be open to a gay Spider-Man or at least more gay characters.

“Yeah, of course,” Holland said when asked if he would mind playing a gay Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

But Holland added that plans are underway to begin adding LGBTQ characters into future Marvel superhero films. “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

Read more