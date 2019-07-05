Tom Holland Says Marvel Films Need ‘Gay Spider-Man’ and Fewer ‘Straight White Guys’

Image Credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Spider-Man: Far from Home, says it is time for a “gay Spider-Man” and said the Marvel universe needs more racially diverse characters besides “straight white guys.”

The British-born actor unveiled his hopes for a gayer Marvel universe in an interview with the Sunday Times, explaining that he would be open to a gay Spider-Man or at least more gay characters.

“Yeah, of course,” Holland said when asked if he would mind playing a gay Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

But Holland added that plans are underway to begin adding LGBTQ characters into future Marvel superhero films. “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

Read more


Related Articles

CBC Accused of Sexualizing Children After Promoting 'Drag Kids' Documentary

CBC Accused of Sexualizing Children After Promoting ‘Drag Kids’ Documentary

Hot News
Comments
E-Thot Sells Her Own Bathwater, Breaks Up Relationships

E-Thot Sells Her Own Bathwater, Breaks Up Relationships

Hot News
Comments

New Trend of Tampering With Food Products and Putting Them Back Going Viral

Hot News
Comments

Teen Who Said There Are Only Two Genders Expelled from School, GoFundMe Shut Down

Hot News
Comments

CNN Death Spiral Continues with Double Digit Q2 Ratings Collapse

Hot News
Comments

Comments