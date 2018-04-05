Tom Steyer-Backed, Anti-Trump, Anti-Gun Leftists Organize Teens for Town Hall for Our Lives Across Across America

On the heels of last month’s anti-gun, anti-Trump March for Our Lives adult-funded and backed protest by teen survivors of the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school, another left-wing event is planned for Saturday.

The event is organized by the Town Hall Project website, started by former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Jimmy Dahman last year. That entity is now connected with and promoting a “teen-led” series of meetings with members of Congress or candidates running against them over this week, culminating on Saturday with the Town Hall for Our Lives.

The website is backed and funded by a coalition of leftists, including Tom Steyer’s NextGen America, the Center for American Progress (CAP), Indivisible, and former President Barack Obama’s Organizing for Action, among others.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Florida Reps. Ted Deutch, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Frederica Wilson — all Democrats — will be attending a “series of gun control forums” this week in that state.

Read more