Tom Steyer Targeting 12 Dem Incumbents Who Haven’t Backed Impeachment

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer’s Need To Impeach group announced Monday that they are targeting 12 incumbent Democrats because they haven’t come out in support of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Need to Impeach is targeting Democrats who have not publicly called for the president’s impeachment or for an inquiry into the matter.

Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Their targets include Democratic politicians who represent prominent leadership and who hold leadership positions on key House committees, lawmakers and representatives from key voting districts.

