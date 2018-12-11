Tom Steyer violent rhetoric against Republicans: ‘Kick their a**,’ ‘crush these people’ — ‘time for politeness is over’

Speaking to dozens of people — maybe — the impeachment proponent tore into Republicans.

“So basically when you think about how we’re going to succeed and actually kick their ass, it’s going to be based on justice,” Steyer said, “environmental justice, economic justice and coloration.”

The few people in the room applauded.

“That is how California worked, we lead with justice,” he continued.

“And so when we look at what’s going to happen in 2020, we are going to have to crush these people,” he added.

“Honestly,” he continued, “I think the whole idea that they’re going to compromise, they’re going to come to their senses, they don’t really understand what’s going on,” he said, disputing that notion.

He called on Yale alumni to rise up and take on Trump.

“The time for politeness is over,” he declared.

Crowds — or lack thereof — was an issue for Steyer last week, too.

The impeachment campaigner had trouble filling the room during a visit to South Carolina.

Steyer was visiting the early primary state when he compared his efforts to those of firefighters running into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

“This society has a history of running towards the fire,” he told the small group.

“If you think about 9/11, there were people running to the fire. And was that the smart thing to do? No, but was that the American thing to do? Very much so,” he said.