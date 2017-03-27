Tomi Lahren ‘Permanently Banned’ From The Blaze, Will Not Return From Suspension

Tomi Lahren, The Blaze TV host who once declared herself “too controversial” for Fox News, is back in the job market today. Page Six is reporting Lahren is “permanently banned” from The Blaze TV, where she hosted “Tomi,” a daily news talk show.

The departure does not come as a surprise to most media observers. Lahren, who boasts 4.2 million Facebook fans, was suspended all of last week for comments she made on The View, calling conservatives hypocrites for being for smaller government and pro-life.

The Blaze is owned by conservative radio host Glenn Beck, and the company has recently fallen on hard times. Page Six reports Beck’s radio show is slipping in popularity and traffic to The Blaze website is sharply declining too. The website “attracted 29 million unique visitors per month in 2014, and only 8.8 million uniques in February 2017, for a loss of more than two-thirds of its traffic.”

Lahren has yet to make any public statements on the parting of ways, but after the story broke she tweeted, “Never do the envy, jealousy and insecure stuff. Be the hustler, the well-wisher, the go-getter. #TeamTomi.”

Read more.