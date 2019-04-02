TOMMY BLACKOUT: British MPs force YouTube to BAN Tommy Robinson From Streaming Live

BRITISH MPs have forced YouTube to restrict right-wing Activist Tommy Robinson from live-streaming to his more than 300,000 followers on the video-sharing site, according to sources.

YouTube has reportedly placed several restrictions on Mr Robinson’s YouTube account, that will greatly reduce his ability to reach a wide audience.

His videos on the site will be removed from search results and his videos will no longer show stats such as views and likes.

The latest move by Silicon Valley to interfere in British democracy comes just weeks after the activist was banned from Facebook, where his page had over one million likes, making him one of Britain’s most popular political figures on social media.

YouTube has said it will not fully ban Tommy, but no-one will be able to see his videos without a ‘direct link’ and his content will become ‘undiscoverable’ with videos featuring a warning message before they play.



A YouTube spokesperson said: “After consulting with third-party experts, we are applying a tougher treatment to Tommy Robinson’s channel in keeping with our policies on borderline content.”

“The content will be placed behind an interstitial, removed from recommendations, and stripped of key features including live-streaming, comments, suggested videos, and likes.”

The move comes months after both Labour and the Tories urged YouTube to ban Tommy, 36 from the site – who is seen as a ‘working-class hero’ among his millions of British followers, in an age when the Westminster elite continue to ignore the masses and pursue their own agenda.

