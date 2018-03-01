Tommy Robinson Banned By Twitter

British political activist and journalist Tommy Robinson has been banned for 7 days from Twitter.

He received his ban after saying that 90% of grooming perpetrators are Muslim, Robinson reports.

In a Facebook video, Robinson says that this 7-day ban is the start of removing him completely from Twitter. According to him, there’s a bigger plan behind it: “This is all part of a mass campaign to remove Tommy Robinson from social media”, he says.

Robinson thinks he has been banned “for telling the truth” and a quick look at the statistics shows he’s mostly right.

