Tommy Robinson Banned From Instagram

Alex Jones and Infowars have been banned from Spotify, Apple, Facebook, and now YouTube, but the social media giant Instagram has now joined in the censorship of conservatives and anyone considered right of center. Tommy Robinson’s account on Instagram has been deleted.

Big League Politics’ own Peter D’Abrosca tweeted a screenshot earlier showing that when one tries to search for Robinson’s account on Instagram,(realtommyrobinson), the search comes back with the result “user not found.”

Robinson just left jail 5 days ago. He had originally been sentenced to 13 months in jail for filming outside a grooming gang trial, but is now a free man. Robinson was given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted to, and an extra three months for breaching a suspended sentence on separate charges.

