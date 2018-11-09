Tommy Robinson Banned From Paypal: "They Just Don't Like My Opinion and Want to Silence Me"

PayPal banned anti-rape gang activist Tommy Robinson and put out a statement saying they’re trying to strike a “necessary balance between upholding free expression and open dialogue and protecting principles of tolerance, diversity and respect for all people.”

From The Guardian:

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson has been banned from using PayPal.

The online payments system told him he did not fit within its user guidelines and would never be able to use the platform again, the 35-year-old said.

The company said it does not comment on individual accounts but added in a statement: “We do not allow PayPal services to be used to promote hate, violence, or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.

[…]“They just don’t like my opinion and want to silence me,” [Robinson] told the Press Association. “The government and establishment can see I have public support, they can see I have the ability to fight back.”

Robinson said PayPal has also frozen “a lot” of money that was in the account for 180 days.

PayPal said: “Striking the necessary balance between upholding free expression and open dialogue and protecting principles of tolerance, diversity and respect for all people is a challenge that many companies are grappling with today.

“We work hard to achieve the right balance and to ensure that our decisions are values-driven and not political.”