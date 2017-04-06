Britain’s Tommy Robinson saw a Tweet saying, “Please someone just murder Tommy Robinson” and decided to look up the Twitter user’s personal information.

Within fifteen minutes Robinson had the young man’s name, school and address.

Tommy has received many similar threats over the years and has reported around three hundred cases to the authorities, but not once have they ever responded to him.

Due to the negligence of the local authorities, Tommy decided to take the matter into his own hands and confront the man in person.