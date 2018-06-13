Emergency: Tommy Robinson Transferred to Muslim Prison, Facing Certain Death

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson is being shipped to a high-security, Muslim-majority prison in which he’ll be released to the general population despite inmates already making death threats against him, according to Robinson’s spokesman Caolan Robertson.

Robinson’s transfer comes not long after thousands of UK residents protested the his arrest and imprisonment for reporting on a Muslim grooming trial.

You can also watch the exclusive interview below with Caolan Robertson along with the rest of Wednesday’s broadcast of The Alex Jones Show:


