Tommy Robinson slapped with 9 months in jail for ‘contempt of court’

Image Credits: Christopher Furlong / Staff / Getty.

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has been sentenced to 9 months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court, linked to his filming of criminal defendants outside of a courthouse and broadcasting the footage online.

Sentencing Robinson at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday, Judge Dame Victoria Sharp told him: “You will be committed in prison for a period of 19 weeks.”  Robinson will serve up to one half of that period.

The right-wing activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrived at court with supporter Katie Hopkins in tow, wearing a T-shirt that read “Convicted of Journalism” on the front and “Britain = North Korea” on the back.


Tommy Robinson faces being murdered in prison for the crime of reporting on pedophile rape gangs in the U.K. President Trump should offer him political asylum and take a stand for the freedom of the press around the world.


