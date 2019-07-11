Tommy Robinson slapped with 9 months in jail for ‘contempt of court’

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has been sentenced to 9 months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of court, linked to his filming of criminal defendants outside of a courthouse and broadcasting the footage online.

Sentencing Robinson at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday, Judge Dame Victoria Sharp told him: “You will be committed in prison for a period of 19 weeks.” Robinson will serve up to one half of that period.

The right-wing activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrived at court with supporter Katie Hopkins in tow, wearing a T-shirt that read “Convicted of Journalism” on the front and “Britain = North Korea” on the back.

“Britain = North Korea” Tommy Robinson (Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) arrived in court this morning wearing a shirt comparing Britain to North Korea. He is currently being sentenced for contempt of court charges. pic.twitter.com/GyzjcF3hdd — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 11, 2019

🚨 Tommy Robinson has been sentenced to SIX months in prison for live-streaming his political commentary outside a Muslim rape gang trial last year PLUS his THREE month suspended sentence was activated.🚨 THAT'S 9 MONTHS IN PRISON FOR POLITICAL COMMENTARY ON FACEBOOK. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 11, 2019

Tommy just sent me some notes and asked me if I'd go outside and read them to the crowd. I will do that. It will take me ten minutes or so to get out of the building. I will also post more videos at https://t.co/bSnYZjwfMk — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 11, 2019

Tommy will spend slightly more than two more months in prison. He'll be in prison all summer, and well into September, after his kids start school. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 11, 2019

Because Tommy already served 10 weeks in solitary confinement, he will be given a certain amount of credit for "time served". There are also guidelines for mandatory early release. In the end, the judge said he will be sent to prison for 19 weeks, but let out after half of that. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 11, 2019



Tommy Robinson faces being murdered in prison for the crime of reporting on pedophile rape gangs in the U.K. President Trump should offer him political asylum and take a stand for the freedom of the press around the world.