Tommy Robinson Suspended from Twitter for Stating Statistical Fact About Muslims in Grooming Gangs

Image Credits: Barcroft Media / Getty.

The controversial activist Tommy Robinson has been suspended from Twitter for quoting research which found that nearly 90 per cent of convicted grooming gang members in the UK are Muslim.

Mr. Robinson was suspended from the social media platform for 7 days for stating the findings of the Quilliam Foundation think tank, whose founder worked as an adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron on issues around Islam.

“90% of grooming gang convictions are Muslims,” Mr. Robinson wrote in a tweet on February 25th, rounding up the number identified by the Quilliam research, which found that 84 per cent of convicted groomers were Muslim in December last year.

Twitter decided the statement of fact “violated the Twitter rules” and “temporarily limited some of your account features”, which included tweeting publicly on the website – effectively censoring him for a week.

