Tommy Robinson Update - Officer Overseeing Child Molestation Case Removed

Tommy Robinson gives a quick update on how Bedfordshire Police are handling of predatory pedophiles and sexual molestation of his little girl by a middle-aged Asian male at a Center Parcs swimming pool.

Talk radio presenter Mike Graham used his social media platform to publicly rubbish and downplay the authenticity of the sexual assault.

Mainstream media are a disgrace, they would sooner leap to the defense of a pedophile over an eight-year-old victim.

Why?

Because of her daddy’s politics?

Or is there something more to this?

Watch Robinson’s phone call with the officer who was previously overseeing the case:

See the original encounter between police and Robinson on the day of his daughter’s assault:

