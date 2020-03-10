Tommy Robinson Update - Officer Overseeing Child Molestation Case Removed

Tommy Robinson gives a quick update on how Bedfordshire Police are handling of predatory pedophiles and sexual molestation of his little girl by a middle-aged Asian male at a Center Parcs swimming pool.

Talk radio presenter Mike Graham used his social media platform to publicly rubbish and downplay the authenticity of the sexual assault.

Mainstream media are a disgrace, they would sooner leap to the defense of a pedophile over an eight-year-old victim.

Why?

Because of her daddy’s politics?

Or is there something more to this?

Watch Robinson’s phone call with the officer who was previously overseeing the case:

See the original encounter between police and Robinson on the day of his daughter’s assault:

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Quarantine: Italians Told to Stay Indoors Via Loudspeakers

Quarantine: Italians Told to Stay Indoors Via Loudspeakers

World News
Comments
Singapore & South Korea Numbers Suggest Coronavirus Can be Controlled

Singapore & South Korea Numbers Suggest Coronavirus Can be Controlled

World News
Comments

Video: Greek Farmer on Tractor Uses Water Cannon to Repel Migrants

World News
comments

“Mission Accomplished?” President Xi Declares Victory Over Coronavirus In Visit To Wuhan

World News
comments

Beijing objects to term ‘Wuhan coronavirus,’ and says it may not have originated in China

World News
comments

Comments