TOMORROW: Tune In For Our Special 40-Hour Broadcast! Share This Link - Infowars.com/Show

It’s time to take action. We can’t be complacent and expect a US president to do everything for us on his own. It’s time to put pressure on President Trump to perform.

If he ignores social media censorship, he will be a one-term president and, even worse: the restoration of America will fail.

And if you want to go back to the recession days of 10 years ago, trying to scrape by looking for work, all while your family’s insurance premiums were skyrocketing, then DON’T take action.

But that’s not you. So, as the first step for taking action, tune into our special 40-Hour broadcast starting Tuesday, July 29 at 8am Central. We’re going to be taking calls from YOU. And, naturally, the broadcast extends well into Wednesday, July 30.

And do you support free speech? Are you against censorship? Then force President Trump to listen to you. That’s why the second step for taking action is to share the broadcast link: Infowars.com/Show

And again, during the broadcast, we’re going to be taking calls from YOU to let your voice be heard by the White House. We’re also offering an incredible schedule of guests and unprecedented sales at InfowarsStore.com.

We’re also going to publish a full show schedule here soon – so please check back later!