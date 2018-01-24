Tony Blair at Davos: Brexit Will Be Rejected Because UK 'Needs' Migrants

Image Credits: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has claimed the British people could reject Brexit when they realise the UK “needs” EU migrants, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The former Labour Party leader also admitted the bloc would be diminished politically and economically when the UK leaves, speaking to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday morning.

Questioned on if he thought Brexit could be blocked with a second referendum, he said: “You could have a general election. If we do go through with Brexit – and I hope we don’t – it’s going to be a complete change and we will have to fashion a new future for the country.”

